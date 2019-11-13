Appeal to trace owner after sick dog found wandering alone

The 'thin and unwell' terrier cross had to undergo urgent veterinary treatment.

Appeal: The dog was found in Renfrewshire. Scottish SPCA

An animal welfare charity is appealing for information to track down the owner of a sick dog.

The female terrier cross had to undergo urgent veterinary treatment after being found with suspected mammary tumours in Renfrewshire.

It was also described as thin, unwell and had severe hair loss.

The dog, which was found wandering alone in a communal garden in Greenock's Belville Street on Saturday, is now receiving care at a Scottish SPCA centre.

The charity is seeking to speak to the dog's owner to find out how it came to be in that condition.

Inspector Jennifer Connolly said: "We were notified that a sick dog had been handed in to Greenock police station by a member of the public after being found in a shared garden.

"The dog was so thin and unwell, the police had to arrange urgent veterinary treatment.

"She was found to have severe hair loss and suspected mammary tumours.

"One of our animal rescue and rehoming centres is providing her with the care she needs.

"We are keen to speak to her owner as soon as possible, or anyone else who can tell us more about how the dog came to be in this condition.

"We would urge anyone who recognises her or knows anything to contact our confidential animal helpline."

If you have any information, call 03000 999 999.

