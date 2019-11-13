Man charged after dad stabbed to death in front of children

Christopher Nicol, 27, was killed during a robbery bid at his home in Greenock.

Appeal: Christopher Nicol's family has been left devastated. Police Scotland / STV

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a dad who was stabbed in front of his two children.

Christopher Nicol, 27, died during a targeted robbery attempt at his house on Maple Road, Greenock, on September 26.

The murder, which happened at around 9.05pm, took place in front of his young children aged five and six.

On Wednesday, police confirmed a 43-year-old man had been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Christopher Nicol from Greenock.

"Mr Nicol died following an incident at his home in Maple Road, Greenock, on Thursday, September 26.

"The man is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 13. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Emergency services attended at Mr Nicol's house at around 9.15pm on the night of the murder, but he could not be saved.

Earlier this month, Crimestoppers offered up to £10,000 for information to help solve the murder.

At a police press conference, Mr Nicol's mum, Karen Nicol, said: "I am devastated by the tragic death of my much-loved son Christopher. Our lives have been changed forever."

