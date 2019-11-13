Glasgow to transform into festival of football for Euro 2020

Fan zones will be set up in the city's George Square and Merchant City during the tournament.

Glasgow: George Square will be transformed into a football village.

Glasgow will be transformed into a festival of football during the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Following on from the success of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and the European Championships in 2018, the city's iconic George Square will once again become an epicentre for activity with the matches broadcast live on giant screens.

There will also be live music and entertainment, as well as some of the best food and drink the country has to offer.

Open to the public for the full 31-day run of the competition, the football village will be packed with family-friendly activities.

An additional fan zone will also be set up in Merchant City for the four games at Hampden Park.

Glasgow is one of 12 European host cities selected for the special 60th anniversary celebrations.

The city is expected to welcome over 200,000 visitors during the tournament.

Hampden Park will host three group games on June 15, 19 and 23, followed by a round of 16 match on 30 June.

Billy Garrett, director of sport and events at Glasgow Life, said: "We are delighted that the international spotlight will shine once again on Glasgow next year when the city hosts four UEFA Euro 2020 football matches.

"The two fan zones in George Square and Merchant City will be the ideal place for everyone to join in the festivities.

"We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors on match days for the football extravaganza whether or not they have tickets.

"Also open on non-match days, George Square will be a great place to visit for free family-friendly activities and entertainment, just as experienced last year during the 2018 European Championships."

The football village will open on Friday, June 12 and close on Sunday, July 12.

If you would like to volunteer during the festivities, go to glasgowlife.org.uk/get-involved-glasgow.

