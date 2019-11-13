Son saved father's life after he blacked out at wheel

Karl Zimmerman used CPR to save dad Carl after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Karl and Carl Zimmerman with technician Martin Moore. Scottish Ambulance Service

A son saved his dad's life using CPR following a car crash after he blacked out at the wheel.

Karl Zimmerman had to crawl over Carl to free him after the vehicle ploughed into bushes to avoid hitting another car in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old joiner, from Govan, steered the moving car into a hedge, bringing it to a halt, before dragging out the 64-year-old and performing CPR.

He said: "We'd just been to see Rangers beat Livingstone at Ibrox and were driving away from the ground.

"It was crazy, pure luck - by the grace of God, his front head light was out, he had pulled over and I was checking it. When I came back he was unconscious at the wheel"

"It was an automatic, and the car just started rolling into another car - I managed to turn the wheel and pull it into a hedge. I then climbed over him and dragged him out of the car - I was a bit panicked. "

Karl, who had learned first aid through his work, started CPR after the accident on November 2019.

He added: "It was all a bit of a blur; instinct just kicked in.

"The 999 call taker talked me through it. I brought him back once and I will never forget it. He took a breath, and then I just kept going and going."

The ambulance call taker was put on loudspeaker on Karl's phone and a couple soon came by to help relay instructions.

He added: "They helped me as I continued doing CPR. The whole thing seemed like a minute, and then the ambulance response arrived - they were brilliant.

"I could not believe how calm they were. I thought it was the most incredible thing I have ever seen - the ambulance response right through until the aftercare.

"I only did what I had to do - I don't think it was heroic. It's something anyone would do in the same situation.

"If I had not had the call taker speaking to me, I would have gone into panic mode. I knew I had to do something - I knew he was not going to just wake up.

"Once the ambulance arrived, they took over, and took him into the ambulance."

Carl, also of Govan, said: "He was fantastic - the work of everyone was fantastic. I cannot even remember the game to be honest; I cannot remember my son being with me.

"I cannot remember leaving Ibrox and I cannot remember watching the game - next time I woke up was five days later."

Lucky: Carl Zimmerman was saved by his son Karl. Scottish Ambulance Service

After months of recovery, the pair met crew member Martin Moore to thank him in person.

Carl's family were told by doctors afterwards he only had a 6% chance of surviving.

Karl added: "It's amazing that he pulled through - it's a scary statistic. I struggled talking about it at first. I did not feel like I did anything special.

"I'm proud I saved my dad but I would have done the same for anyone. The emergency services were all amazing - I have nothing but praise.

Technician Martin Moore said: "This incident puts into perspective the importance of good call handling, nearby resources and most importantly bystander CPR.

"I certainly cannot think of a better example than this incident. I greatly enjoyed being able to speak with Mr Zimmerman in person and for once receive some rare closure from a job that went well.

"A family still have a husband, dad and granddad due to everyone's excellent work that day."

David Bywater, of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: "This is an excellent example of the importance of people learning how to recognise sudden cardiac arrest and being willing to step forward and assist."

