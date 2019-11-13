Body of man discovered on field next to high school

The discovery was made on Dowanfield Road on Wednesday morning near Our Lady's High School.

Discovery: Body found in field. Google Maps

The body of a man has been found on a playing field near a school in Cumbernauld.

The discovery was made on Dowanfield Road around 7.45am on Wednesday near Our Lady's High School.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene this morning and say they are treating the death as "unexplained".

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of the man's death. His age is not yet known.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "The body of a man was discovered off Dowanfield Road in Cumbernauld around 7.45am on Wednesday, November 13.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.