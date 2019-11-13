Simple Minds singer's brother guilty of stalking superfans

Paul Kerr threatened to murder John Fagan in a row over the band's new album.

Kerr will be sentenced in the New Year Facebook

The brother of Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr has been found guilty of stalking two "superfans" of the band.

Paul Kerr threatened to murder John Fagan and drag his wife to a police station by her hair in a row over the Scottish band's new album, his trial heard.

Kerr, who turned 56 during the trial, also falsely accused John Fagan of raping a nine-year-old boy and posted sexually abusive comments against him and his wife on public Facebook pages.

He was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to stalking against the Fagans ex and a further stalking charge against his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Vanthof.

'Mr Kerr, the defendant, posted on his Facebook page that the Fagans had contacted him for help to harm Jim Kerr' Jonathan Edwards, prosecutor

The trial heard Kerr sent emails to two police forces threatening to murder Mr Fagan during the course of an 11-month campaign of abuse between January and November 2018.

Mr Fagan, who lives with his wife Julie Fagan in Canterbury, Kent, has seen Simple Minds more than 300 times and was an active member of an online forum about the band.

Best known for their hit single Don't You (Forget About Me), Simple Minds were the most successful Scottish band of the 1980s.

The dispute started when Mr Fagan replied to a post on Kerr's public Facebook page about the band's new album, the court heard.

Mr Kerr had described the new record as "pure shit".

Prosecutor Jonathan Edwards told the trial: "Mr Kerr, the defendant, posted on his Facebook page that the Fagans had contacted him for help to harm Jim Kerr."

"That was untrue. Nevertheless it was put out there as a fact by this defendant and then he seemed to escalate things by posting again on his Facebook page that John Fagan was a rapist of a nine-year-old boy."

Jim Kerr's band's new album was at the centre of the row.

Lewes Crown Court heard Kerr took photos from the Fagans' Facebook pages and reposted them with abusive messages.

Mr Edwards said: "The Fagans were upset, very upset, because what he was posting was untrue but also very fearful because somebody somewhere might believe that stuff that he was posting and take the law into their own hands by trying to harm John or Julie."

The prosecution alleged Kerr used fake accounts - including one in the name of his dead mother - to post "sexual abuse and allegations of rape".

Mr Kerr also threatened to come to Canterbury to "cripple" Mr Fagan and "drag Julie Fagan by her hair" to a police station, the court was told.

The jury also heard Kerr carried out a stalking campaign against his ex-girlfriend Ms Vanthof between April and November 2018, contacting her at home and at the French university where she worked.

Kerr was also charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend Facebook

In his defence, Kerr claimed it was the Fagans who had created the fake accounts and posted about themselves.

On the charge relating to Ms Vanthof, his defence barrister Paul Walker said at the start of the trial: "Some of his messages may have been forceful but they do not amount, the defence say, to stalking."

Kerr was previously jailed for two years at Edinburgh High Court in 1998 for starting a fire at the home of a business associate after a venture went sour.

He was again jailed for two years in 2013 after being convicted at Lewes Crown Court of aggravated burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Kerr will be sentenced on January 6 after reports.

