Motorcyclist dies in hospital two weeks after collision

Kieran McSorley was involved in the collision last month in Glasgow's west end.

Kieran McSorley: Motorcyclist was involved in crash last month. Police Scotland

A motorcyclist has died two weeks after a collision with a car in Glasgow.

Kieran McSorley, 23, was involved in the crash with a Vauxhall Vectra at Queen Margaret Drive on October 31.

The biker, from Lochgilp in Maryhill, was being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.