Railway line closed after person struck by train  

Services between Whifflet and Cumbernauld have been affected following the incident on Wednesday.

Disruptions: Person struck on track. SWNS

A person has been struck by a train in North Lanarkshire.

The incident took place on the tracks between Whifflet and Cumbernauld just before 6pm on Wednesday.

ScotRail said services through the area are now facing disruptions as a result.

In a Tweet the train operator said: "Sadly, due to a person being struck by a train between Whifflet and Cumbernauld, our services which pass through the area are being disrupted."

