Woman, 83, has purse stolen during robbery on street

Appeal: A pensioner was robbed. STV

A pensioner has been robbed after being targeted by a man on a busy Ayrshire street in broad daylight.

The 83-year-old woman was walking along Winton Street in Ardrossan when the robbery took place at around 2.55pm on Sunday.

She had her purse stolen by the man who had earlier been seen loitering in the doorway of VG Stores on Glasgow Street.

The victim was left uninjured but badly shaken by the incident.

The suspect is described as being white, in his mid 30s and around 5ft10 with black curly hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing black clothing with distinctive white flashes on his trousers and a black hat.

Detective Sergeant Stephen McCulloch said: "Our inquiries into this robbery are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for help from the public to identify the man responsible.

"We have established that a man was seen loitering in the doorway of VG Stores on Glasgow Street for some time before the robbery.

"A number of people passed him and we would urge anyone who may have been in the area to come forward.

"We would urge anyone who may have been in the area to come forward. You may not have thought anything of what you saw at the time but it could be of use to our inquiry."

