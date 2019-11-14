Man in court over murder of dad stabbed in front of children

Christopher Nicol, 27, was killed during a robbery bid at his home in Greenock.

Appeal: Christopher Nicol's family has been left devastated. Police Scotland / STV

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a dad who was stabbed in front of his two children.

Christopher Nicol, 27, died following an incident at his house on Maple Road, Greenock, on September 26.

The murder, which happened at around 9.05pm, took place in front of his young children aged five and six.

On Wednesday, police confirmed a 44-year-old man had been charged in connection with the death.

Steven Bryceland later appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court, where he made no plea or declaration.

The accused, of Greenock in Renfrewshire, has also been charged with assault and robbery and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Bryceland was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. He is due to return to court within the next week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6094012943001-news-191011-nicol-16x9.jpg" />

Emergency services attended at Mr Nicol's house at around 9.15pm on the night of the murder, but he could not be saved.

Earlier this month, Crimestoppers offered up to £10,000 for information to help solve the case.

At a police press conference, Mr Nicol's mum, Karen Nicol, said: "I am devastated by the tragic death of my much-loved son Christopher. Our lives have been changed forever."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.