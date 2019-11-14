Loganair to scrap Stornoway to London Southend route

Airline had been running six flights a week between the Lewis town and London Southend.

Loganair has made major changes to its service. STV

An airline is to scrap its Stornoway to London Southend route after just six months.

Loganair's flights from the Outer Hebrides to London Southend, which began in May, currently make a half-hour stop in Glasgow.

From January 3, the airline will stop running the Glasgow-Southend leg of the service.

That link will be taken up by Flybe at the end of March, with passengers able to make a single booking from the Isle of Lewis town to London Southend.

However, they will have to change planes at Glasgow to complete their journey.

Loganair blamed a competitive market for its decision and also announced a new three-times-a-day service between Glasgow and East Midlands.

A Loganair spokesman said passengers who had booked Glasgow-London Southend flights after January 3 would be offered a refund or the option to book with another airline.

He said: "The feedback from our customers regarding both the passenger journey through London Southend Airport and the Loganair travel experience has been incredibly positive.

"We've made this decision, after much deliberation, due to the high number of low-fare options available in the Glasgow to London market for which our size of aircraft are unsuitable."

