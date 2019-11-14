Compulsory redundancies loom at Herald newspaper titles 

Newsquest says it will have 'little alternative' but to shed staff to save costs.

Cuts: Staff at The Herald and Herald on Sunday are at risk.

A newspaper publisher will enforce redundancies on staff unless "a number" of journalists volunteer to leave the business.

Applications for voluntary redundancy have been invited at daily newspaper The Herald and its sister title The Herald on Sunday.

But the titles' owner Newsquest says it will have "little alternative" but to look at compulsory redundancies for both papers unless enough people come forward by Monday.

Editor-in-chief Donald Martin said he was in the "regrettable position" of having to consider implementing cost-saving measures at the titles.

Newsquest did not confirm the number of roles it plans to make redundant but it is understood news reporting staff are at risk should compulsory redundancies be implemented.

The news comes as the company emerged as the preferred bidder for JPI Media which also owns The Scotsman, Evening News and Scotland on Sunday titles.

In the message to staff, Mr Martin said: "As you are no doubt aware the company faces challenging market conditions with both newspaper sales and print advertising continuing to decline.

"Although we are making significant progress in our digital transformation, the revenues gained are not yet enough to offset print declines.

"As a result, we need to find further cost and efficiency savings in our budget for 2020 to minimise the impact on profitability.

"The company is, therefore, in the regrettable position of having to consider implementing cost saving measures across the editorial functions of The Herald and Herald on Sunday."

There is no mention of redundancies at sister titles The Evening Times, The National and the Sunday National.

Newsquest says savings need to be made. © STV

Mr Martin said the firm would consider flexible working, reduced hours and days, in addition to voluntary redundancy applications before Monday's deadline.

It comes after the company made its digital operation a priority.

The Herald has pared down reporters to a skeleton staff and the launch of title the Herald on Sunday faced competition from within its own stable from the Sunday National.

Mr Martin added: "Although we have made major savings through recent non-replacement of staff, we remain significantly short of the level of savings required.

"Having already reduced most freelance and agency contracts in the previous budget cuts, there is a very real prospect that there is little alternative but to look at compulsory redundancies across The Herald and Herald on Sunday unless we receive and accept a number of VR applications or requests to reduce hours/days.

"If the company cannot meet its objectives via voluntary redundancies and compulsory redundancies become necessary, staff affected, and NUJ union representatives will be notified in due course."

The message added: "I appreciate your continued professionalism and commitment at this difficult and worrying time."

A spokesperson for Newsquest Scotland said: "The environment for news publishers remains very challenging, given in particular the very substantial loss of revenue to other digital advertising platforms.

"At Newsquest Scotland we are focused on ensuring that news brands have a sustainable future. We continue to restructure how we operate to ensure we work as efficiently as possible across the business."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.