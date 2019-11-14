The odd couple: Rescue hen and donkey strike up friendship

The bird, named Wee Hen, likes to perch on Winnie the donkey's back to keep her feet warm.

A rescue battery hen has struck up an unlikely friendship with a donkey in North Ayrshire.

The bird, named Wee Hen, likes to perch on Winnie the donkey's back to keep her feet warm.

The animals are kept at Greenacres Riding Centre in Torranyard.

Best buddies: Wee Hen and Winnie the donkey. Andie Millar / Greenacres Riding Centre

Yard manager Andie Millar shared a video of the best friends snuggling.

He said the centre rescues around 30 battery hens a year to "give the girls a chance of a normal life".

He added: "The chicken is called Wee Hen, cause, she's a wee hen."

Santa's Little Helper: Winnie the donkey likes to dress up for children's parties. Andie Millar / Greenacres Riding Centre

When she's not spending time with her feathered friend, Winnie the donkey attends children's Christmas parties as Santa's Little Helper.

Mr Millar has plans to rescue another batch of hens this weekend.

