Veteran scared of horses forms bond with recovering cob

Bobby Jones says Polly the horse has helped him in his recovery after suffering from PTSD.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6103807644001-news-191114-polly-16x9.jpg" />

A veteran who used to be scared of horses has formed a bond with a cob undergoing her own recovery.

Bobby Jones, a former infantry soldier, suffered post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Bosnia.

When he left the army, the 50-year-old from Ayr found his life spiralling out of control and twice he tried to take his own life.

"I had a breakdown, I was angry, I was fighting, I'd become a completely different person. My life totally turned upside down."

Bobby was referred to Horseback UK, a charity which uses the animals to help people who have suffered trauma in their lives.

He was teamed up with Polly, a rescue horse undergoing her own recovery.

The 11-year-old cob was found in a field with serious injuries after being abandoned.

'There's light at the end of the tunnel now for me. It's been a long, long tunnel. But yeah - I'm getting there.' Bobby Jones

She was rescued by the World Horse Welfare charity, then moved to Horseback UK.

"Polly lost a lot of her back right leg because she got tangled up in a barbed wire fence.," said Jock Hutchison of Horseback UK.

"We were lucky enough to know and work with World Horse Welfare and we decided to bring her here. She's been an absolute star for us ever since."

Bobby says he has no doubt Polly saved his life.

Polly was found tangled in barbed wire. World Horse Welfare

"She's given me something to get up in the morning for," he said.

"She's given me a purpose.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel now for me. It's been a long, long tunnel. But yeah - I'm getting there.

"It's all down to Polly and Horseback - if it wasn't for them, I don't know if I'd be here, to be honest."

He now hopes his story can help others harness hope in the healing power of horses.

"It's an amazing thing - yeah, just look out for Horseback and get yourself here, and turn your life around."

