Activist rejects partial lifting of council contact ban

STV

Glasgow City Council accused community campaigner Alex O'Kane of being 'vexatious'.

Alex O'Kane runs voluntary Facebook group No1Seems2Care.
Alex O'Kane runs voluntary Facebook group No1Seems2Care.

By Russell Findlay

A community activist blocked from contacting his local council has rejected a partial lifting of the ban.

Alex O'Kane runs voluntary Facebook group No1Seems2Care, which helps vulnerable people in Milton, Glasgow, one of the UK's most deprived areas.

STV News previously told how the 54-year-old had been banned from phone and email contact with Glasgow City Council, which claimed he had been "vexatious".

Mr O'Kane has been praised by police chiefs and politicians, including SNP justice secretary Humza Yousaf and Labour MP Paul Sweeney, who urged the council to think again.

Officials have said he can now send emails, stating: "The customer care team will monitor any incoming email and pass these to the relevant officer(s) if appropriate."

Rejecting the partial climbdown, Mr O'Kane said: "I have no way of knowing whether my contacts on behalf of often vulnerable people are going to be passed on or not.

"Do I tell local people that I have written to councillors or officials on their behalf but customer care might not pass my email to the intended point of contact? We might get a reply or we might not, depending on how customer services feel about it."

Those helped by Mr O'Kane and other volunteers include families affected by drugs deaths, murder, suicide and anti-social behaviour and those struggling with living costs.

The ban came without any warning or prior discussion and the council has refused to explain in what way Mr O'Kane had been "vexatious", which means acting in a way solely to cause annoyance.

He believes the real reason was his criticism of SNP council leader Susan Aitken's handling of suicide prevention measures.

A council spokesman said: "Mr O'Kane is well aware of the reasons why action has been taken to restrict contact.

"The decision to do so was taken by officers in the chief executive's office, in line with the policy.

"The council has made a reasonable proposal to address concerns he has expressed about his ability to access services on behalf of others."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.