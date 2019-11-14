Drugged-up learner driver killed friend after police chase

Ramsay Stevenson was found hiding in a garden by officers following the smash.

A learner driver who had taken a cocktail of drugs killed a friend after a high-speed police chase.

Ramsay Stevenson crashed his Vauxhall Meriva in Baillieston, Glasgow, after being pursued by officers for around six miles.

Passenger Cameron Donaldson, 20, who he had known since nursery school, died in the smash.

A woman in the car also ended up badly hurt after Stevenson lost control in October last year.

The 21 year-old then abandoned his stricken friends before he was found hiding in a garden.

Stevenson, who was already on bail for driving offences, had taken amphetamine, ecstasy and etizolam drugs before getting behind the wheel.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced in the New Year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how police spotted Stevenson driving out of a Tesco car park in Shettleston in the early hours of last October 1.

A check revealed he was not insured and that the Vauxhall had been declared off-road.

Officers ordered to Stevenson to pull over, but prosecutor Lynsay MacDonald said: "He did not stop and instead accelerated away."

As police pursued him, the accused reached speeds of up to 90mph. The chase continued in Springboig and onto the A8 in Baillieston as officers were ordered to give up.

Miss MacDonald said: "Stevenson...lost control, collided with a tree before the car came to a halt."

Front-seat passenger Pauline McDowell, 27, was trapped in the car with factory worker Mr Donaldson slumped in the back.

The prosecutor added: "Stevenson got out of the car and ran away. He was initially chased (by police), but he got away. He was later found hiding under a tree in a garden."

Stevenson was held by officers and denied being the driver of the Vauxhall.

Mr Donaldson died eight days later having suffered massive internal and brain injuries.

'My heart is broken and he will be very sadly missed by everyone. Goodnight my boy. I'll love you always and forever' Caroline Kelly

Ms McDowell had bleeding on the brain as well as fractures. She was able to leave hospital around a fortnight after the crash.

The court heard Stevenson suffered a ruptured liver.

It was during blood tests that the drugs were found in his system although it could not be said exactly when the substances were taken.

Lord Matthews remanded Stevenson in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.

After his death, Mr Donaldson's mum Caroline Kelly paid tribute to her "fun loving and caring boy".

She added: "My heart is broken and he will be very sadly missed by everyone. Goodnight my boy. I'll love you always and forever."

