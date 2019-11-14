Man stabbed in head by gang trying to steal his dog

The victim was attacked by three men who tried to steal his dog on Thursday morning.

Assault: Police are investigating.

A man has been stabbed in the head after being attacked by a gang who tried to steal his dog in an early morning attack.

The 37-year-old was left injured after being stabbed and slashed while out walking his pet Rottweiler in Castlemilk, Glasgow on Thursday morning.

The incident took place on a woodpath between Tormusk Road and Fernhill Road at around 6am when he was approached by three men who had their hoods up and faces partially covered.

One of the men tried to take the dog before another attacked the man as he tried to fight them off.

He managed to get away and the gang fled empty handed.

The victim attended hospital where he received treatment to head injuries before being released.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Constable Andy Reid of Govan Community Investigation Unit said: "This was a particularly violent and sustained attack and has taken place in a wooded area which is popular with dog walkers and is used regularly by pedestrians.

"We would ask anyone who happened to be walking in the area, or close to it, and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious or noticed anyone suspicious loitering in the area to contact us on 101."

