Taxman denies overcharging Rangers before club's collapse

A report claimed the Glasgow football club was overcharged by £50m.

Ibrox Stadium: HMRC claims it did not overcharge Rangers. SNS

HM Revenue & Customs has denied claims it overcharged Rangers for misusing offshore trusts to pay staff and players.

On Thursday, the football club's former chairman claimed it could have avoided collapse in 2012 following a report by The Times that stated HMRC had admitted over-estimating its debt and penalties to the tune of around £50m.

The taxman originally claimed the club's old operating company owed around £70m for using controversial offshore trusts known as EBTs to pay players and staff between 2001 and 2010.

However, HMRC has hit back stating it "did not miscalculate anything".



The Times report prompted the Glasgow club's former chairman, John McClelland, to suggest that a £20m tax bill would have been much more manageable for potential investors and could have prevented Rangers from going bust.

He said: "At the time of the sale of the club in 2011 had the tax claim been at the level now being reported then, in my opinion, the outcome would have been different.

"I believe there would certainly have been a much higher level of interest in acquiring it and therefore more potential buyers."

Mr McClelland said ambiguity over the EBT burden - which reports had suggested would top £90m - had repelled genuine investors.

It was eventually sold to Craig Whyte for £1 and his regime took the club into administration under what is known as the 'wee tax case' for failing to pay national insurance.

Following the story, HMRC stated: "We don't comment on identifiable businesses. HMRC has always been clear that disguised remuneration is a form of tax avoidance."

However late on Thursday night, HMRC took to Twitter to dispute the reported mistake.

The official account of the HMRC press office posted: "As widely reported today and to clarify: HMRC won against Rangers' tax avoidance in the Supreme Court, and did not miscalculate anything."

