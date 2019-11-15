Man suffers 'nasty' head injury during street attack

The 45-year-old victim was assaulted in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

Glasgow: Attack on Summertown Road. Google 2019

A man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being attacked in Glasgow.

The 45-year-old victim was assaulted in Summertown Road, Govan, between 6pm and 7pm on Wednesday.

Officers are eager to trace two men who were seen in the area at the time of the incident and may be able to help with the ongoing enquiries.

Detective constable Paul Hendry said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident.

"This was a totally unprovoked attack on a member of the public who has since received medical treatment to a nasty head injury.

"I would ask anyone who has saw any suspicious behaviour in the Summertown Road area of Govan on the night of Wednesday, November 13, or who knows who is responsible, to contact police as soon as possible."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.