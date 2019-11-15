Two men struck by car after vehicle careered off road

One man was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital while another suffered head injuries.

Scene: A760 near Kilbirnie. STV

Two men have been struck by a car after it careered off a road in Ayrshire.

The pair were working near Connelston Farm when they were hit by a Mazda 5 car which left the road on the A760 at 2.20pm on Thursday.

A 48-year-old man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while the second man, aged 37, suffered head minor injuries following the incident.

Inspector Greg Dinnie of Police Scotland said: "I am appealing for witnesses who may have been on the road at the time and may have dash-cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101.

