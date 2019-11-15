Intruder attacked and robbed pensioner in her own home

The man entered the woman's home, assaulted her and stole money, bank cards and house keys.

Intruder: Windsor Crescent in Paisley. Google maps

A pensioner has been left "traumatised" after an intruder attacked and robbed her in her own home.

The man entered the the 88-year-old's home in Windsor Crescent, Paisley, before assaulting her and stealing a three-figure sum of money, bank cards and house keys around 6.25pm on Thursday.

The woman, who was checked over by paramedics, did not need hospital treatment but has been left shaken by the incident.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV as they try to trace the suspect.

The attacker is said to be around 5 ft 4 in height, in his late 30s to early 40s, of medium build and with short red hair.

Detective sergeant Nicola Wake said it is "imperative" the man is found.

She said: "An elderly lady has been left traumatised by this crime and it's imperative we trace the man responsible.

"This man cares only for himself and his actions are shameful.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"At the time, it may not have seemed unusual or suspicious but the information could be significant to our investigation."

Anyone who has any information is asked to call CID officers in Paisley on 101.

