Minister suspended by church after 'homophobic' tweets

Reverend Richard Cameron's social media was uncovered after he heckled Jeremy Corbyn.

A minister who heckled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on visit to Glasgow has been suspended by the Church of Scotland after "homophobic" tweets emerged.

The suspension prevents Reverend Richard Cameron from working as a minister while an investigation takes place.

Mr Cameron, the minister at Scotstoun Parish Church, was branded a "bigot" over tweets in which he described homosexuals as "celebrating perversion".

The minister approached Corbyn as he entered a campaign event and heckled the Labour leader, describing him as a "terrorist sympathiser".

As Corbyn arrived at the Heart of Scotstoun community centre on Wednesday, he explained why he was wearing a tartan scarf given to him by the charity Who Cares Scotland?

He was interrupted by Rev Cameron, who shouted: "I thought you'd be wearing your Islamic jihad scarf.

"Do you think that the man who is going to be Prime Minister of this country should be a terrorist sympathiser, Mr Corbyn?

"Who's going to be the first terrorist invited to the House of Commons when you're prime minister?"

After Rev Cameron made the remarks, Corbyn was quickly ushered into the community centre by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

He was then heckled further and accused of running away by Rev Cameron.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: "In accordance with our procedures, Rev Richard Cameron has been administratively suspended.

"This is to allow us to carry out an inquiry in relation to the incident which took place earlier this week and the subsequent complaints about his social media use."

