Watt Brothers to close flagship store during mid-December

The company closed the rest of their stores after entering administration in October.

Watt Brothers: Flagship store to close in December. Wikimedia

Watt Brothers have announced that their flagship store in Glasgow will be closed during mid-December.

Administrators for the company confirmed the closure on Friday and further discounts of up to 30% that will be applied to remaining stock.

The fourth generation family owned business operated a chain of department stores throughout Scotland, before entering administration in October.

The Sauchiehall Street flagship was the only store left opened to allow stock to be cleared after the other ten were closed immediately following the appointment of Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from KPMG.

The administrators are continuing to hold discussions with parties interested in acquiring the business, but have now confirmed to staff that the store will close down once final stock has been cleared.

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and UK head of restructuring at KPMG, commented: "We're continuing to explore a number of options and talk to interested parties in the hope that we can achieve the best possible outcome for Watt Brothers.

"Throughout the administration process, remaining staff members have worked tirelessly to ensure that as much stock as possible can be sold.

"We're now entering the final stages of clearance with a full closing down sale, resulting in reductions of up to 30% on all remaining items, and we can confirm the Sauchiehall Street store is expected to close around mid-December.

"In addition to our efforts to speak to interested potential buyers, we're also working closely with Skills Development Scotland, via their PACE team, and JobCentre Plus to support the staff who have been made redundant."

