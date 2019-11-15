Two arrested after car crashes during police chase

Two people were also injured during the incident that took place on Friday afternoon.

Arrested: Car crashed during police chase. STV

Two people have been arrested after two others were left injured when a car crashed during a police chase in Glasgow.

The incident took place in the city's Castlemilk area on Friday afternoon.

The occupants of the car were arrested after the crash and the two injured people were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Police, who had been looking to trace the car since around 1.50pm, located it on Carmunnock Road but the driver failed to stop and drove off.

The car then collided with another vehicle a short time later.

A spokesman for the force said: "At around 1.50pm on Friday, enquiries were ongoing to trace a car in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

"The car was located in the Carmunnock Road area of Croftfoot, however, it failed to stop.

"Officers stood down and the car collided with another vehicle a short time later on Holmlea Road at Ruel Street and two occupants of the car were arrested.

"Two people were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

"Enquires into the circumstances surrounding this incident are continuing."

