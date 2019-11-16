Man hiding in trees exposed himself to woman in park

The man was spotted following a woman through the park on Friday afternoon.

Queens Park: Man exposed himself to woman. Google

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman before following another while 'lurking' among trees in a busy Glasgow park.

Police are looking to trace the man who was seen hiding in the bushes of Queens Park with his trousers down on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is described as being of an Asian appearance and his mid-30s with a medium to large build and was wearing dark clothing and black baseball cap.

A man fitting the same description then followed another woman through the same park after stopping and staring at her.

The victim says the man was 'acting strangely' and 'lurking' among the trees as he walked parallel to her, stopping when she stopped and taking the same route.

When she noticed him they had a "weird stare-off" before he "shuffled back into the trees".

She said: "He was walking very slowly and behaving very strangely."

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for information.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "At around 1.27pm on Friday officers attended Queens Park in Glasgow after a report was received relating to a man indecently exposing himself.

"Anyone who was in the area of the park and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to call police on the 101 number."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.