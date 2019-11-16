Man stabbed by gang during early morning street brawl

Police were called to a disturbance involving a large group of men on Saturday.

Stabbed: Police appealing for information.

A man has been left injured after being stabbed during an early morning street brawl involving a large group of men.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital following the violent clash that took place on George Street, Paisley on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30am and the injured man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds.

Police are now appealing for information.

A spokesman for the force said: "At around 3.30am on Saturday, we received reports of a 29-year-old man being injured during a disturbance involving a group of men in George Street, Paisley.

"The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and enquires into the incident are continuing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.