Four arrested as drugs and £47,000 cash seized in raids

Four men have been arrested and £47,000 in cash seized during a number of house raids in Ayrshire.

Drugs with an estimated combined street value of £3,000 were also found during by officers executing the search warrants on Friday.

The raids were carried out as part of a police operation targeting organised crime.

The men, aged 21, 31, 39 and 59, have all been charged with drug offences and will appear at court at a later date.





Chief Inspector Steven Meikle, Area Commander for East Ayrshire, said: "This is a positive step in reducing the impact of organised crime within the wider community.

"We are committed to detecting those who intend on selling drugs within the Ayrshire area and criminal activity like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

