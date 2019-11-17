Three-year-old's death at 'super hospital' investigated

A three-year-old boy just weeks before a young girl at the same hospital.

The death of a young boy who died just weeks before another child at the same hospital, is being investigated by police.

The three-year-old boy died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in August 2017, 21 days before the death of 10-year-old girl Millie Mains.

Millie's death is being linked to a water contamination scare at the hospital.

A major inquiry is now underway at the scandal hit so called 'super hospital'.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: "The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a Three-year-old boy at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on August 9, 2017.

"The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU), is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

The death was reported to the Crown Office by Police Scotland in August 2017 and they have since received expert reports from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which are currently under consideration.

The Procurator Fiscal has a duty to investigate all sudden and unexplained deaths, as well as deaths which have occurred in circumstances that give rise to serious public concern.

The allegations relating to Millie Mains, were made to Anas Sarwar and have been described by the Labour politician as a "heartbreaking human tragedy".

The girl's parents were reportedly not told about the link, which emerged following investigations into infections in children in the cancer wards at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) in Glasgow two years ago.

