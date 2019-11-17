Four arrested as police officer assaulted at bonfire

Emergency services were called after a gang of youths lit a bonfire on waste ground.

Disturbance: Four arrested after officer assaulted. STV

Four youngsters have been arrested after a police officer was assaulted during a disturbance in Renfrewshire.

Police were called to the scene after a gang of youths lit a bonfire on a waste ground near Oakshaw Street, Paisley just after 9pm on Saturday.

A disturbance then broke out leading to an officer being assaulted and a missile was also thrown at the fire service during the incident.

Four boys have been arrested in connection with the disturbance.

One has been charged with assaulting a police officer, two have been charged with public order offences and the fourth boy's charge has not yet been released.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the incident.

He said: "Police and fire service attended reports of a bonfire being lit on waste ground on Oakshaw Street West, Paisley, around 9.20pm on Saturday.

"Four male youths have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing. 1 x arrest for police assault 2 x arrest for disorder offences 1 x male arrested - charge not available.

"Enquiries are continuing re a missile being thrown at fire service during the disturbance."

No injuries have been reported.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.