Concern grows for missing woman last seen three days ago

Concern is growing for a missing woman who has not been seen in three days.

The last sighting of Ella Marie Cairns, also known as Ella McGready, was on Ballochney Street, Airdrie in North Lanarkshire at around 10pm on Thursday.

The 37-year-old from Barrowfield in Glasgow has not been in contact with any of her friends or family since and they are now concerned for her well-being.

She is described as being around 5ft6 with a thin build and short blonde hair.

She may be wearing blue jeans, an orange scarf, with a black crop top, black hoodie, a beige/faun-coloured coat and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who may have seen Ella since this time is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

