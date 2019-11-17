Man arrested after pensioner injured confronting intruder

A man in his 60s was left injured after confronting a home intruder on Sunday.

Injured: A pensioner confronted an intruder. STV

A pensioner has been left seriously injured after being assaulted while confronting an intruder who broke into his home in Ayrshire.

A 29-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Stronsay Court, Irvine at around 11.15am on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 60s, has been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The arrested man has also been taking to the same hospital where he is being assessed for his own injuries.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "Enquires are continuing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.