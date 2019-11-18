Historic 'super cinema' set to reopen after 40 years

Films were last shown at The Lyceum in Govan in 1981 - but the curtain could soon rise again.

Films could once again be shown at a historic 'super cinema' in Glasgow - nearly 40 years after the curtain fell.

The owner of the deteriorating 1930s Lyceum is planning to reopen a section of the Govan site as a cinema, a council report has revealed.

Films haven't been screened in the building, which is on the 'at-risk' register, since 1981 and its doors were shut completely in 2006, when a bingo hall was closed.

Councillors will hear about the regeneration of Govan at a city chambers meeting on Tuesday and a report said: "The building is in private ownership and the owner has recently intimated an intention to improve the front elevation, mainly by repainting, and reopen a portion of the building as a cinema."

But there is "some concern" repairs won't be carried out and an alternative plan to open a music venue in the cinema has been proposed.

"While this would be welcome, there is, based on previous track record, some concern amongst some members of the local community that this will happen," the report continues.

"Accordingly, alternative community proposals are being promoted by Govan Housing Association, which aim to bring the building into community ownership as a music event venue."

Council officers are supportive of proposals to "sensitively restore" the category B-listed building so that it can be brought "back into productive use for the benefit of the local community".

In 2017, it was reported Govan Housing Association wanted to buy the Lyceum to provide a community-owned concert and events venue.

The Lyceum originally opened in December 1938, seating 2600 people. It was built on the site of the 1899 Lyceum Theatre, which had burned down.

In 1974, the auditorium was split with bingo in the stalls and a 480-seat cinema on the balcony. The cinema closed in 1981 and the bingo hall shut in 2006.

Story by local democracy reporter Drew Sandelands

