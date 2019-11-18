Woman missing for four days found 'safe and well' 

Ella Marie Cairns disappeared from the Airdrie area on Thursday but has since been traced.

Ella Marie Cairns was found in Glasgow's east end.

A woman who had been missing for four days has been found "safe and well".

Concern had grown for Ella Marie Cairns after she disappeared from Airdrie on Thursday but she has since been traced in Glasgow's east end.

Police Scotland shared an update after the 37-year-old was found.

They said: "Thank you very much for sharing our appeal on Ella Marie Cairns, who was reported [missing] from the Airdrie area on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

"Ella has been traced in the east end of Glasgow and is safe and well."

