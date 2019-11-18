Teenage boy arrested over rape of 14-year-old girl

Police are investigating the serious sexual assault of a schoolgirl in Glasgow.

Police: Arrest made in connection with serious sexual assault. ITV News

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Glasgow.

Police are investigating the serious sexual assault of the schoolgirl in Royston, which is said to have taken place on Saturday.

A 16-year old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries after receiving a report of a 14-year-old girl having been seriously sexually assaulted in the Royston area of Glasgow on Saturday, November 16.

"A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."

