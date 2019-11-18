Pedestrian knocked down by car outside primary school

The woman was taken to hospital following the incident in Bearsden on Monday afternoon.

Incident: The woman was struck outside St Nicholas' Primary School. Google 2019

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car outside an East Dunbartonshire school.

The woman was struck on Duntocher Road in Bearsen, near to St Nicholas' Primary School, at around 4.10pm on Monday.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The road has been closed near to Ledi Drive as investigation works take place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received a report involving a car and a pedestrian at around 4.10pm on Duntocher Drive, Bearsden.

"The woman was taken to hospital - we don't have an update on her condition.

"The road has been closed."

