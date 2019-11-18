Fire crews tackle second Pollokshields blaze within days

Emergency crews were alerted to the fire within a building in Melville Street on Monday night.

Pollokshields: Emergency crews were called to Melville Street.

A blaze has broken out in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.

This is the second fire in the area in the space of eight days after a building collapsed following last week's Albert Drive inferno.

Emergency crews were alerted to the new fire within a tenement building in Melville Street at around 7pm on Monday.

The fire service has sent four appliances to tackle the flames.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 6.58pm to Melville Street to a report of a fire there.

"Four appliances are there at the moment."

Police officers are also providing support at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "We were made aware of the incident by the fire service just after 7pm.

"Officers have been assisting at the scene."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.