Chef says thank you to rescuers who saved his life

Jordan Foster with some of his rescuers Scottish Ambulance Service

A chef has been reunited with rescuers who saved his life following a road accident in June.

Jordan Foster, of Taynuilt, near Oban, Argyll and Bute, was seriously injured in the crash, breaking his neck, pelvis and vertebrae.



The 28-year-old was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and spent two weeks in intensive and high-dependencies units.

The head chef is still recovery from the effects of the crash on a stretch of the A85, between Taynuilt and Dalmally.

With wife Lesley, Jordan recently met up with the responders who came to his help.

Gavin Wright and Paul Swinton are with the Scottish Ambulance helicopter Helimed 5, and Kevin Thomson is with Scotland's Emergency Medical Retrieval Service (SCOTSTAR EMRS).

David Gowans and Lorne Campbell, of Inveraray Ambulance Station, also attended the incident along with the trauma team.

Jordan's car was wrecked in the crash. Scottish Ambulance Service

Jordan said: "It was quite humbling to meet them all and find out what they did on that day to help me.

"My memory of the day is not good, but it was great to hear what they did and how calm they were through everything."

Jordan's mum Sara said: "I know how much it's meant to my son and his wife and in particular it's made a massive difference to Jordan's recovery.

"His recovery has been nothing short of remarkable.

"They are all true heroes and I will, as a mother forever be in their debt and remember them in how they all saved Jordan's life.

"They deserve to be commended for their compassion, hard work and expertise in saving lives."

Since the accident, the family have been raising money for SCAA, Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.

Although, SCAA wasn't involved in the incident, the family wanted to donate to the charity, as it relied solely on public donations.

