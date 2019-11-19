Hunt for men in high-vis after £4000 raid at restaurant

Police are looking to trace two men after a safe containing £4600 was stolen from BRGR in Glasgow.

CCTV appeal: BRGR raid. Police Scotland

By Emma Maxwell

Police are hunting two men dressed in high-vis vests after a safe containing more than £4000 was stolen from a burger restaurant in Glasgow.

The break-in took place at BRGR on Fenwick Road at around 7.20am on Monday, February 25, and a safe containing £4600 was taken.

Officer have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to following the raid.

Break-in: Police are looking to trace two men. Police Scotland

One of the men is described as white, about 50-55 years old, wearing black bottoms and top with an orange high-vis vest, a white hard hat and yellow gloves.

The second man is described as white, about 50-55 years old, wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded jacket, skip cap on with hood over it. He was also wearing an orange high-vis vest and wearing yellow gloves.

A police spokesperson added: "Anyone with information on this incident, or who recognises any of these men, is asked to contact officers at the Community Investigation Unit (Acquisitive Crime) at Helen Street Police Station, Govan on the 101 number, quoting incident number 0919 25 February 2019."

