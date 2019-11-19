Concern for elderly woman missing in sub-zero temperatures

Helen Maider, 89, was last seen going for a walk in Bishopbriggs at around 6am on Tuesday.

Helen was last seen on Balmuildy Road in Bishopbriggs Google and Police Scotland

A search has been launched for an elderly woman who went missing from her Bishopbriggs home in sub-zero temperatures.

Helen Maider, 89, was last seen around 6am on Tuesday at the junction of Balmuildy Road and Stirling Drive.

Helen likes to go for a walk everyday for up to a mile but she has recently started having issues with her memory.

Helen is around 5ft tall and was wearing a long dark coat, dark hat - possibly beret style - and gloves.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare given the freezing conditions.

Sgt Adam Hookway said: "Helen has started to have issues with her memory and her family and police are concerned due to the cold weather.

"Although Helen is 89, she walks everyday covering approximately a mile at a time. We are currently checking local CCTV and carrying out searches to find her.

"I'd urge anyone who has seen Helen, or who has any information on her whereabouts to please contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0642 of 19 November 2019.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.