Body found during search for missing 89-year-old woman

Helen Maider went missing as temperatures plunged below zero early on Tuesday morning.

Helen Maider was last seen at 6am on Tuesday. Google and Police Scotland

A body has been found in the search for an elderly woman who went missing in sub-zero temperatures.

Helen Maider, 89, was last seen around 6am on Tuesday at the junction of Balmuildy Road and Stirling Drive in Bishopbriggs.

While the body has not been formally identified, Ms Maider's family have been informed of the discovery.

Earlier, as part of a missing person's appeal, Ms Maider was described as enjoying a daily walk, however she had been starting to suffer memory problems.

Police said: "Police in East Dunbartonshire can confirm a body has been found in the search for missing woman Helen Maider in the Bishopbriggs area.

"The 89-year-old was last seen around 6am on Tuesday, November 19 at the junction of Balmuildy Road and Stirling Drive.

"Formal identification has yet to be carried out, however her family has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious."

