EE announces expansion of 5G network in Scotland

EE has announced the expansion of its 5G network to 14 towns and cities, including Glasgow and Hamilton for the first time.

The mobile operator confirmed coverage is extending in Scotland, having already switched on in Edinburgh earlier this year.

As part of the new expansion, EE said it had introduced 5G in Glasgow, Hamilton, Liverpool, Castlereagh, Guildford, Huddersfield, Harlow, Hoddesdon, Kimberley, Lisburn, Maidstone, Sydenham, Watford and Wolverhampton.

Plans are in place to roll out 5G in Aberdeen next year.

EE also said independent tests by network performance firm RootMetrics had also found its network now covered 60% of London.

5G is the next generation of mobile data network, offering speeds several times that of current-generation 4G.

EE - which is owned by BT - began its 5G network rollout in May, initially launching coverage in Edinburgh, London, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester.

Fellow operators Vodafone, O2 and Three have since begun their own introductions of 5G coverage.

BT consumer division chief executive Marc Allera said: "Switching on 5G in more places is helping us deliver the best mobile experience to our customers, keeping them connected to the things that matter most.

"RootMetrics' early 5G testing shows that we are a long way ahead in terms of 5G performance and our engineers are continuing to build new sites every day, on our journey to keeping our customers connected 100% of the time."

