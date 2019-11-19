Hunt for sex attacker after rape of woman near university 

Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old in Glasgow.

Investigation: Police are carrying out enquiries © Newsteam / SWNS Group

Police are hunting a sex attacker following the rape of a woman in a lane near the University of Glasgow.

Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old, which took place in Sutherland Lane, near University Place, Hillhead, during the early hours of Thursday, October 31.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that enquiries are ongoing following a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Sutherland Lane, near University Place, Hillhead, in the early hours of Thursday, October 31, 2019.

"Police are following a number of lines of enquiry and anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101."

Meanwhile, police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with three sexual assaults in the city's West End.

Two of the incidents were reported in Lawrence Street, Partick, and Napiershall Street, North Woodside, on October 17 and a third incident in Cranworth Street, Hillhead, on October 24.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 34-year-old man was arrested, charged and was subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal following a report of three sexual assaults in the West End of Glasgow on October 17 and October 24.

"He is due to appear at court at a later date."

The University of Glasgow has confirmed it is aware of the incidents and said it has "increased security patrols and improved lighting on campus".

A spokesman said: "Incidents like this are rare - student safety is of the utmost importance to the University.

"We work extremely closely with Police Scotland and we have increased security patrols and improved lighting on campus."

