Search for man who didn't come home from work

'Family-man' Alex Carter, 49, was reported missing from Oban on Tuesday.

Alex Carter: Man missing from Oban.

A search is underway for a missing man who failed to return home from work on Tuesday.

Alex Carter was last seen on Dalintart Drive in Oban when he left to go to his work at around 7am.

The 49-year-old's family reported him missing when he failed to return home later that night.

It is out of character for Alex, who is described as a "loving family man", not to be contact with anyone and has never been missing before.

He is described as being around 6ft2 with short dark hair and a slim build. When he was last seen he was wearing grey workmen's trousers with utility pockets, a blue TSL works jumper and a grey hooded top.

Officer leading the search have been reviewing CCTV footage in their attempts to trace him.

Inspector Mark Stephen said: "Alex's family is understandably, distraught and just want to know he is safe and well. It is completely out of character for him to go off and not be in touch with his family and friends.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned for him and are appealing to anyone who may have seen Alex yesterday or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us immediately."

Anyone with any information should contact Oban Police via 101.

