Two boys knocked down by vehicle in Glasgow's east end

Roads were closed in the Gallowgate area following the rush-hour incident.

Crownpoint Road: Two boys have been hit by a car Google Maps

Two boys have been knocked down by a car on a street in Glasgow's east end.

Emergency services were called to Crownpoint Road, near Gallowgate, after the crash at 8.50am on Wednesday.

Police have said there were no serious injuries.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called around 8.50am to a report of a crash involving two boys and a car.

"An ambulance has been in attendance but injuries are not believed to be serious."

The road has been closed Westbound between Fielden Street and Abercromby Street and drivers have been told to expect delays.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said: "Due to a road traffic incident, Gallowgate has been closed (Westbound) between Fielden Street and Abercromby Street.

"Delays should be expected."

