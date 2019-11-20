Body found in search for man last seen going to work

Alex Carter failed to return to his home after leaving for work on Tuesday morning.

Alex Carter: Family informed after body found.

A body has been found in the search for a man who failed to return home from work.

Alex Carter, 49, was last seen leaving his home in Oban at 7am on Tuesday and reported missing by his family that evening.

Police said a body was discovered in a wooded area near the town's Stevenson Street around 10am on Wednesday.

A formal identification is yet to take place, however Mr Carter's family has been informed.

Police said: "Around 10am on Wednesday, November 20, the body of a man was found in a wooded area near to Stevenson Street, Oban.

"The man has not yet been formally identified, however it is believed to be Alex Carter who had been reported missing in the early hours of today.

"His family have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

