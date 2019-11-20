Primary school closes after winter vomiting bug outbreak

Elmvale Primary has sent pupils and staff home after many were struck down with the norovirus.

Norovirus outbreak: The school has closed until Friday. Google Maps

A primary school has been closed until Friday after an outbreak of a winter vomiting bug.

Elmvale Primary School in Springburn, Glasgow, has confirmed its temporary closure after pupils were struck down with the norovirus.

In a statement on social media, the school said it would be "closed until Friday 9am due to an outbreak of the norovirus".

It continued: "We hope to see everyone back and feeling better on Friday."

The norovirus spreads very easily and can affect anyone of any age, causing vomiting and diarrhoea. Other symptoms include headaches, stomach cramps and aching limbs.

Although most people will make a full recovery within two days, anyone with norovirus is advised to stay away from school or work until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped.

Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.

