Man seriously injured after being stabbed in common close

The 39-year-old victim was left with serious stab wounds following the knife attack on Tuesday.

Attack: Glenmuir Road, Ayr. Google 2019

A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in a common close.

The 39-year-old was attacked at a property on Glenmuir Road, Ayr, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to University Hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Police investigating the incident are now appealing for information.

Detective constable Paul McRoberts of Ayrshire CID said: "We were called around 7.40pm on Tuesday, to Glenmuir Road, Ayr, following reports of a man being attacked in a common close area.

"A 39-year-old man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Ayr with serious injuries. They are not thought to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101."





Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.