Woodland search for body of woman missing for two years

Officers began covering ground in Gleniffer Braes on Tuesday as part of their search Patricia Henry.

Patricia Henry: Police have been searching for the missing woman's body Patricia Henry

Police have been searching woodland in Paisley as they begin a two-week hunt for the body of a woman missing for two years.

Officers were covering ground in Gleniffer Braes on Tuesday as they continue to look for Patricia Henry, who disappeared in November 2017 aged 46.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Searches began yesterday and will be ongoing in the Paisley area for the next two weeks."

Ms Henry, known by friends and family as Patti, was last seen in Girvan, South Ayrshire, shortly after moving there from Paisley.

She wasn't reported missing until four months later March 2018.

Last November, her daughter Alannah McGrory made an emotional appeal for information on the anniversary of Ms Henry's disappearance.

She said: "One Christmas has already passed without my mum being here and we don't want another to go by without her. We really miss her so much and are desperate to hear from her.

"We are so worried about her and every day that passes with no word or contact from her we become even more anxious.

"If anyone has any idea where my mum could be or has seen her since she went missing please let the police know."

In July, George Metcalff appeared in court accused of murdering Ms Henry.

The 69-year-old was also accused of two charges of rape, one of indecent assault, four of assault to injury, one of assault and one of assault to severe injury. He was further charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Metcalff, of Paisley, Renfrewshire, made no plea at Ayr Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody for further inquiries.

No further court dates have been set. Family have been informed of the latest search.

