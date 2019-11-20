Lottery winner Colin Weir set to takeover Partick Thistle

Weir, who won £161m in the Euromillions, is close to becoming majority shareholder at Firhill.

Colin Weir is set to become majority shareholder at Partick Thistle.

Lottery winner Colin Weir is on the verge of completing a takeover of Partick Thistle to become the majority shareholder, STV can reveal.

Weir, who won £161m on the EuroMillions along with his ex-wife Christine in 2011, will also buy land at Firhill as part of the deal, STV has learned.

The 71-year-old had given his backing to fans group Thistle For Ever over a proposed takeover in September - but STV understands that outgoing shareholders led by chairman David Beattie will sell directly to Weir.

It's understood Partick Thistle have been in discussions with a number of potential buyers, which includes a consortium led by Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway.

But it appears Weir has stolen a march and is set to complete a takeover.

The lottery winner previously wiped out the club's debt, funded its academy and was heavily involved in plans for a new training ground.

However, in August, he withdrew his backing after a boardroom coup.

STV contacted Partick Thistle, but the club declined to comment.

Weir was unreachable for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.