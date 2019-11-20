Lottery winner Colin Weir takes over Partick Thistle

Weir, who won £161m in the Euromillions, has become the majority shareholder at Firhill.

Partick Thistle: Lottery winner Colin Weir has completed a takeover of the club.

Lottery winner Colin Weir has completed a takeover of Partick Thistle to become the majority shareholder, STV can reveal.

Weir, who won £161m on the EuroMillions along with his ex-wife Christine in 2011, has also acquired land at Firhill as part of the deal, STV has learned.

The 71-year-old had given his backing to fans group Thistle For Ever over a proposed takeover in September - but STV understands outgoing shareholders led by chairman David Beattie have sold directly to Weir.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Weir will transfer the shares to the fans group.

Weir will now form a new board with the previous incumbents all resigning as the deal went through on Wednesday evening.

Partick Thistle had been in discussions with a number of potential buyers, which included a consortium led by Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway, but Weir stole a march and completed the takeover.

The lottery winner previously wiped out the club's debt, funded its academy and was heavily involved in plans for a new training ground.

However in August, he withdrew his backing after a boardroom coup.

Three months on, following negotiations, he has taken control of the club.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.